Deputy Commissioner For Strict Action Against Water Pilferers

Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathiya ordered strict action against pilferers of canal water

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathiya ordered strict action against pilferers of canal water.

He said that water pilferers deserve no leniency and directed the officials concerned to send them jails after arresting them.

The DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding control of water pilferage on Saturday.

He ordered to register cases against the power pilferers and nabbed them. He said that district administration and police would fully cooperate with the irrigation officials to control water pilferage.

The meeting was told that various cases were registered against the water pilferers and also nabbed during last few weeks.

SP Investigation Kausar Parveen, AC Burewala Rana Aurangzaib and Irrigation officials were present.

