Deputy Commissioner Ghotki for fulfillment of children needs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki , Khalid Saleem has urged parents to focus on needs of their children.

He stated this while speaking in a function organised by a local non-governmental organization (NGO) under "Share Toys Share Joys" theme at a local hotel of the district on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district government of Ghotki was taking all possible steps to assist people in educating their children in a good manner.