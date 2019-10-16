Deputy Commissioner Ghotki For Fulfillment Of Children Needs
Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:32 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has urged parents to focus on needs of their children
He stated this while speaking in a function organised by a local non-governmental organization (NGO) under "Share Toys Share Joys" theme at a local hotel of the district on Wednesday.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the district government of Ghotki was taking all possible steps to assist people in educating their children in a good manner.