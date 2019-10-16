UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki For Fulfillment Of Children Needs

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki for fulfillment of children needs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has urged parents to focus on needs of their children

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Khalid Saleem has urged parents to focus on needs of their children.

He stated this while speaking in a function organised by a local non-governmental organization (NGO) under "Share Toys Share Joys" theme at a local hotel of the district on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district government of Ghotki was taking all possible steps to assist people in educating their children in a good manner.

Related Topics

Hotel Ghotki All Government Share

Recent Stories

Iran Attacks on Saudis Show Missile, Drone Advance ..

22 seconds ago

Cyprus Hopes to Agree Deal on UK Bases Shortly Aft ..

24 seconds ago

Islamabad police initiates steps to stop Azadi Mar ..

26 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh asks PEMRA to control trend o ..

31 seconds ago

National Assembly's bobdy form subcommittee to rev ..

12 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Behavioural Reward Prog ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.