Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi Chairs Anti-smoking Committee Meeting

APP - Associated Press Of Pakistan Published September 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chairs anti-smoking committee meeting

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan has declared emergency and kept its plan in ready-to-operate mode after Chenab flood waters touched Akbar Flood Bund, the first defense line to protect the city of saints and its waste water treatment plant, country biggest facility that has now stopped outflow into the river for its protection as Chenab witnessed high flood situatio

GUJRAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chaired a meeting of the District Implementation and Monitoring Committee on anti-smoking measures.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health briefed the meeting on the current situation.

The DC directed that smoking should be strictly prohibited in all government offices, educational institutions, parks, public transport, hotels, and restaurants.She instructed the Municipal Corporation to declare all parks as smoke-free zones, while the Punjab food Authority was tasked with ensuring compliance in hotels and restaurants.

The DC emphasized strict implementation of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002, besides launching awareness campaigns for the public.

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal ..

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India 

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, ..

Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September ..

13 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi ..

Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chairs anti-smoking committee ..

13 minutes ago
 Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch wast ..

Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch waste water treatment plant at Sur ..

13 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour

Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour

13 minutes ago
 UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; P ..

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claim ..

31 minutes ago
CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shif ..

CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shift serious injured of blast to ..

13 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid ..

CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalp ..

19 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide att ..

Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally

19 minutes ago
 Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdu ..

Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf

19 minutes ago
 Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab ..

Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges ..

Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan