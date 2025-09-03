Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chairs anti-smoking committee meeting

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan has declared emergency and kept its plan in ready-to-operate mode after Chenab flood waters touched Akbar Flood Bund, the first defense line to protect the city of saints and its waste water treatment plant, country biggest facility that has now stopped outflow into the river for its protection as Chenab witnessed high flood situatio

GUJRAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chaired a meeting of the District Implementation and Monitoring Committee on anti-smoking measures.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health briefed the meeting on the current situation.

The DC directed that smoking should be strictly prohibited in all government offices, educational institutions, parks, public transport, hotels, and restaurants.She instructed the Municipal Corporation to declare all parks as smoke-free zones, while the Punjab food Authority was tasked with ensuring compliance in hotels and restaurants.

The DC emphasized strict implementation of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002, besides launching awareness campaigns for the public.