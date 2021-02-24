UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:05 AM

RAHIMYARKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review progress of work on various development projects in the district.

The DC directed the officers concerned to timely complete the development schemes and monitor ongoing work on regular basis.

Deputy Director Development Talib Hussain Randhawa briefed that 156 schemes were started in the district under Annual Development Programme with a cost of more than Rs 24895 million, while work on 91 schemes with a cost of Rs 800 million was ongoing.

XEN Highways Syed Hussain Zaidi, XEN Building Nauman Akram, XEN Public Health and Urban Development and various other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

