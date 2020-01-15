Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar takes notice of price hike in daily use items

Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Wednesday took notice of the price hike in daily use items specially wheat flour, advised all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and submit a detailed report on daily basis at Deputy commissioner office

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Wednesday took notice of the price hike in daily use items specially wheat flour, advised all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and submit a detailed report on daily basis at Deputy commissioner office.

In a statement DC said that as per information gathered by different sources, shop keepers were selling special wheat flour at Rs 56 per kg and non special at Rs 52 per kg despite fixed rate of both flours at Rs 43 and Rs 48 respectively.

Meanwhile the DC also sought a report from district food controller Tharparkar about the stock of wheat.

The district food controller Amjad Al Memon informed in a report about available wheat put in district food goodowns. He further informed that food department had supplied 18 bages on for 15 days quota to Tharparkar's flour chikies and fixed wheat rates at 48 per kilo.

While 3 depots centers in Islamkot, Diplo and Mithi have been set up where wheat flour is being sold at Rs 44.

He further informed that further supply of wheat would be started from January 16 by the district food control adding that wheat flour rates at the mills 'gate