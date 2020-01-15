UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar Takes Notice Of Price Hike In Daily Use Items

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar takes notice of price hike in daily use items

Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Wednesday took notice of the price hike in daily use items specially wheat flour, advised all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and submit a detailed report on daily basis at Deputy commissioner office

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharaprakar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Wednesday took notice of the price hike in daily use items specially wheat flour, advised all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders and submit a detailed report on daily basis at Deputy commissioner office.

In a statement DC said that as per information gathered by different sources, shop keepers were selling special wheat flour at Rs 56 per kg and non special at Rs 52 per kg despite fixed rate of both flours at Rs 43 and Rs 48 respectively.

Meanwhile the DC also sought a report from district food controller Tharparkar about the stock of wheat.

The district food controller Amjad Al Memon informed in a report about available wheat put in district food goodowns. He further informed that food department had supplied 18 bages on for 15 days quota to Tharparkar's flour chikies and fixed wheat rates at 48 per kilo.

While 3 depots centers in Islamkot, Diplo and Mithi have been set up where wheat flour is being sold at Rs 44.

He further informed that further supply of wheat would be started from January 16 by the district food control adding that wheat flour rates at the mills 'gate

Related Topics

Price Tharparkar January All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews key achievements of GD ..

4 minutes ago

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announces Green Bon ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend inaug ..

49 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Dubai Press Club’s c ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.