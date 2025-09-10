AJK President for more vibrant role of diaspora on Kashmir issue

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri diaspora has played a vital role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive at the international level and exposing India’s atrocities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

Talking to a delegation led by Chaudhry Tanveer of Paris at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday, the AJK president lauded the Kashmiri community in Europe, especially in France, for consistently advocating the right to self-determination and fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris.

He stressed that it was high time for Kashmiris across the globe to unite in highlighting Indian state terrorism and its illegal occupation.“The day is not far when occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be free from India’s illegal occupation ” he said.

Speaking on this occasion, leader of the delegation Chaudhry Tanveer commended the efforts made by the AJK president for the Kashmir cause and assured that he would intensify his lobbying efforts in France to expose India’s crimes in occupied Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378