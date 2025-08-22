Govt determined to tackle malnutrition: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Professor Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government was determined to address the challenges of malnutrition especially stunting, which were not just health issues but a matter of national emergency and national security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government was determined to address the challenges of malnutrition especially stunting, which were not just health issues but a matter of national emergency and national security.

Addressing an event organized by Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Alliance (SUNCSA) Pakistan, a coalition of over 170 civil society organizations across the country, the minister stressed the immediate implementation of actionable recommendations, along with decentralized governance and coordinated efforts between government, civil society and the private sector to ensure sustainable solutions for the country’s future.

Highlighting the importance of human capital, the minister said that the era ahead is about brain power, creativity and capability, adding that if we fail to address malnutrition challenges today, we cannot secure a healthy, capable and competitive next generation for Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mubarak Ali, Agriculture and Food Security consultant, Planning Commission stressed the need of food system transformation and ensuring measures to make the food accessible.

Access, affordability and nutrition must be at the heart of food security. Civil society is a co-driver of food system transformation, ensuring that policies translate into action in every community, from Tharparkar to Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

“SUNCSA Pakistan is the most active network of the SUN Movement Pakistan which has been instrumental in shaping the country’s nutrition landscape”, said Dr Nazeer Ahmed, Chief Nutrition, SUN Focal Point Ministry of Planning and Development & Member SUN Global ExCOM.

He added that government remains committed to working closely with civil society, development partners, and the private sector to accelerate progress on our national and global targets.

Mubarak Ali Sarwar, Chairperson of SUNCSA Pakistan, CEO AGAHE said, "Our efforts are about turning policy into action, shaping national nutrition priorities through evidence-based advocacy and collaboration".

He further added that by uniting civil society and strengthen collaboration, SUNCSA Pakistan is committed to strengthening nutrition governance and ensuring lasting outcomes.

“Civil society plays a vital role in bringing communities’ voices into national conversations on nutrition and ensuring that solutions truly respond to people’s needs,” said Dr Shabina Raza, Convener SUNCSA Pakistan, Country Director, Nutrition International & Member SUN Global ExCOM.

Over the years, SUNCSA Pakistan has demonstrated how collective action and collaboration can shape policies, mobilize communities, and build momentum for change. Together, we can build a healthier, more resilient future for children, women, and families across Pakistan, she added.

The Joint Declaration emphasizes the urgent need for collective action and strongly encourages the government and relevant stakeholders to prioritize five critical areas: