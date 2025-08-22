Open Menu

Special Tree Plantation Campaign Held In Patriata

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 08:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A special tree plantation campaign was held in the famous tourist destination of Patriata in Murree.

The administration of Patriata Chair Lift and the general public participated in the tree plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Manager Patriata Chair Lift Mian Moazzam Nazir said that the tree plantation drive in Patriata was organized in the light of the Green Punjab vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

“The aim of the tree plantation campaign is not only to plant saplings but also to express the resolve that we will protect plants and trees,” he added.

The forests in Murree, he said, had not only been saved but also expanded, due to which the area had been protected from the effects of severe weather.

