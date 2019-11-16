Deputy Speaker orders inquiry against last 5-years' plantation drive in province

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhel on Friday ordered for conducting transparency inquiry of tree plantation campaign of last five-years in province over unanimously opinion of law makers.

Session of Balochistan Assembly was chaired by Deputy Speaker Babar Khan Musakel where opposition members demanded the house for carrying transparency investigation on last five-year tree plantation campaign and also expressed their serious concerns in this regard.

On which, Speaker instructed to conduct probe against last five-year plantation drive over unanimously opinion of the house.

Speaking at Assembly, Provincial Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said the house unanimously approved the resolution regarding Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019, saying vacant posts were recruited after a long time in Balochistan according to it.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan had ordered to Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) to conduct inquiry on objections of opposition members.

Provincial Minister of Information Technology (IT) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said incumbent government was taking practical steps to implement reformations in each departments to eliminate corruption.

The session of Balochsitan Assembly was adjourned till November 18 by Deputy Speaker.