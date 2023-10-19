Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 4 Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Dera police arrested 4 drug peddlers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested four drug peddlers and recovered heroin and hashish from their possession in the limits of Paharpur and Cantt police stations here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan, while taking action against drug dealers arrested Muhammad Arif son of Muhammad Rafiq resident of Bannu Adda and recovered 220 grams of heroin from his possession. Another drug peddler Akhtar Parvez son of Sarfaraz resident of Muriali was arrested and 101 grams of heroin recovered from his possession while Arshad Hussain son of Rabnawaz resident of Khairabad Colony was arrested and police recovered 150 grams of Heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile Paharpur police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Khabab Wali Baloch recovered 210 grams of heroin and 180 grams of hashish from the possession of Inayatullah son of Rahmatullah resident of Rangpur and arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered separate cases against the drug peddlers and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Police Station Rangpur Circle Criminals From

Recent Stories

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

5 minutes ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

28 minutes ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

34 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

2 hours ago
FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

2 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

6 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

13 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan