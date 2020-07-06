Dera police redress over 550 public complaints in six months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police addressed 553 complaints through Police Access Service (PAS) during the last months.

According to police, the district police officer has issued directives for ensuring better policing and quick action on complaints received through PAS, saying the service has started yielding results at grass roots level.

The police said Police Access Services was rapidly gaining popularity among people as they received response on their complaints within 24 hours.

The concerned officials contacted the complainant within 24 hours to get further information for action.

The DPO is now just an SMS away from public, is personally monitoring the entire process and thus complaints get resolved at doorsteps of people.