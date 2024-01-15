Open Menu

Dera Police Seize Illegal Fuel Worth Over Rs 2.247 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Dera police seize illegal fuel worth over Rs 2.247 million

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The drive against business and smuggling of illegal fuel continued successfully across the district as Dera police seized illicit fuel worth Rs 2.247 million during different operations.

According to a police spokesman, the police have launched a crackdown against the sale and smuggling of illegal fuel across the district following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

He said a team of Mughalkot police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Fawad Khan Sherani, during the checking of different vehicles, recovered 6000 litres of Iranian Diesel.

Similarly, a team of Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan recovered 2000 litres of Iranian Diesel from a vehicle bearing registration number (LTD-3197) which was coming from Zhob.

The police also registered cases of both cases and arrested five people involved in the business of illegal fuel.

The estimated worth of the total recovered Diesel was around Rs 2.247 million.

The police also recovered four Iron tanks and two plastic canes during the operations.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Vehicles Vehicle Sale Zhob Circle From Million Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

28 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

32 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

1 hour ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan