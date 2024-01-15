Dera Police Seize Illegal Fuel Worth Over Rs 2.247 Million
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The drive against business and smuggling of illegal fuel continued successfully across the district as Dera police seized illicit fuel worth Rs 2.247 million during different operations.
According to a police spokesman, the police have launched a crackdown against the sale and smuggling of illegal fuel across the district following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.
He said a team of Mughalkot police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Fawad Khan Sherani, during the checking of different vehicles, recovered 6000 litres of Iranian Diesel.
Similarly, a team of Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan recovered 2000 litres of Iranian Diesel from a vehicle bearing registration number (LTD-3197) which was coming from Zhob.
The police also registered cases of both cases and arrested five people involved in the business of illegal fuel.
The estimated worth of the total recovered Diesel was around Rs 2.247 million.
The police also recovered four Iron tanks and two plastic canes during the operations.
