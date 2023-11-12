Dera police seized NCP items, Iranian diesel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items including 700 liters of Iranian diesel during the checking of several vehicles in the limits of Darazinda Police station here Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a team of Darazinda Police station led by SDPO Darazanda circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Fawad Khan inspected several vehicles.

During the checking, the police recovered NCP items including 113 boxes of cheese, 05 sacks of chalia, 22 boxes of chocolate, 36 packets of chocolate, 90 packs of cigarettes, 03 boxes of almonds, 13 cartons of cream, and 700 liters of Iranian diesel.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 1.6 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.