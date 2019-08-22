Despite all atrocities Kashmiris committed to right of self-determination: National Assembly Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said despite all the atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the people of Kashmir were committed to get their just right of self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said despite all the atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir , the people of Kashmir were committed to get their just right of self-determination.

During meeting with former speakers of the National Assembly, including Syed Fakhar Imam and Fehmida Mirza, he said the government would continue to raise voice of Kashmiri through parliamentary democracy, said a press release.

Asad Qaiser said he consulted with the former speakers in order to devise a strategy to highlight the current critical situation in Occupied Kashmir on the international parliamentary forums.

"We will continue to support Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and expose the Indian aggression to the whole world through parliamentary diplomacy," he added.

He said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris and committed to appraise the international community about the serious consequences of the atrocities and human rights abuses inflicted on Kashmiris by Indian forces.

The speaker said that so-called champion of democracy India had turned the entire Occupied Kashmir into a jail and due to persistent curfew serious human rights violations were being committed.

He underlined the need for political harmony among all the political parties in the Parliament on Kashmir dispute as a nation and "We have to raise the Kashmir people's legitimate struggle for freedom with unity," he added.

While quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement, Fakhar Imam said that Prime Minister was ambassador of the people of Kashmir and he would advocate the Kashmir issue across the world.

Referring to the diplomatic efforts of the Speaker National Assembly, he said that sending of letters to 189 countries of the world by Asad Qaiser reflects that the government and Parliament were taking Kashmir dispute and Kashmiri people's right to self-determination was taking seriously.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said that it was good omen that the Parliament unanimously passed a resolution on Kashmir.

She said the stance of Pakistan's government and other political parties on Kashmir had made it clear to the world that it would raise Kashmir issue at international foras.

Referring to human rights violations in Kashmir, he said that the Indian government could not suppress the independence of the people of Kashmir with the force of power, she said.