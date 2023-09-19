Open Menu

Detaining Kashmiris Under Black Laws Grave Human Rights Violation: APHC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Detaining Kashmiris under black laws grave human rights violation: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the detention of Hurriyat leaders, activists and ordinary people under draconian laws is a sheer violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, an APHC spokesman said under the garb of Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Modi regime and its armed forces feel free to detain anyone and keep him or her in jails for years on flimsy charges.

The APHC spokesman in a statement said the authorities have adopted the lawless law against the detainees and take refuge in a formal court order that the "accused is released if not wanted in any other case" and hence the detainee is charge-sheeted repeatedly on fabricated grounds without taking consideration of provisions of justice and discourse of law.

He expressed his deep concern over this increasing lawlessness in the territory.

The spokesman citing examples of Hurriyat leaders including its Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Bilal Siddiqi, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Sharief Sartaj, Umar Adil Dar, Muzamil Fayaz Sofi, Bashrat Pampori, Moiez Riyaz Khan, Mudasir Poswal, Muhammad Ansar Khan, Sahil Manzoor, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Malik Noor Fayaz, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt and others said that they were being repeatedly detained despite their black law's being quashed by the court.

He appealed to international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter and use their good offices for the immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jammu Shahid Yousuf Ahmed Butt Shakeel Media All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

9 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

9 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

10 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

10 hours ago
Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

10 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

10 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

11 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

11 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

11 hours ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan