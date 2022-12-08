Developed countries guilty of climate change: PHEC chairman

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that the developed countries are source of devastating climate changes which is affecting the developing countries.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that the developed countries are source of devastating climate changes which is affecting the developing countries.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day 7th International Conference on 'Banking, Insurance and Risk Management' at Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance here on Thursday, he said floods had caused immense human and financial loss to the country due to climate change.

Principal Hailey College of Banking and Finance Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan, Director Institute of Business Administration Prof Dr Muqaddas Rehman, faculty members, researchers, academicians and a large number of students attended the conference.

Dr Shahid Munir said many such industries had been set up in India, which released chemicals that not only affected the climate India but also in Pakistan. He said that due to actions of the neighboring country, glaciers were melting in Pakistan, floods have caused destruction and the temperature was increasing.

The PHEC chairman said the laws related to burning fields and trees, and zigzag technology should be strictly implemented to reduce the climatic effects in Pakistan, adding in future, environment-friendly businesses should be encouraged.

He said research was being undertaken on ways to make sea water suitable for farming and drinking at the universities of the modern world, if Pakistani universities do not work on artificial intelligence, industrial robotics, animation and data sciences, the country would not develop.

He said that educational institutions should provide their students with modern curriculum and environment-friendly business training.

Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan said aim of the conference was to provide awareness about current climate challenges and sustainable business practices.

He said all the stakeholders have to work together for the stability of the economy in Pakistan. He said that to protect the next generations, natural resources have to be used properly and steps have to be taken to deal with natural disasters. He said that research should be promoted in educational institutions to develop business in Pakistan.

Dr Muqaddas Rehman said that many countries including Pakistan had suffered due to the effects of climate change. She said that academicians must identify the problems and offer solutions.