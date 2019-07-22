Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that development of information and technology (IT) was amongst the highest priorities of the government as this sector entailed huge job opportunities for the youth

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that development of information and technology (IT) was amongst the highest priorities of the government as this sector entailed huge job opportunities for the youth.

The prime minister was talking to "All Star Group" comprising leading IT professionals that called on him at Embassy of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister pledged all possible support by the government institutions for developing a robust IT sector.

The group included Imran ul Haq Khan, Hashmat Malik, Hassan Ahmad, Dilawar Syed, Rehan Jalil, Salman Akhter and Mansoor Khan.

The group exchanged views on strengthening academic institutions, research and development, development of standards institutions including in technology field, training for IT technicians and engineers and vocational training in IT field.