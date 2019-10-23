Development projects continues for facilities of masses in province:CM Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said the provincial government was laying a network of roads across the province for making effective communication system in which would increase mutual linkages and bring prosperity for people.

He shared these views while inspecting 44 km under construction road of Nawan Killi Cross to Balily Bypass, said a press release issued here.

He was accompanied by his Adviser Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Skindar Umrani, Danish Kumar, Mubeen Khilji, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and other senior officials.

The chief minister said construction of roads were being continued in Quetta City to provide better facilities to people besides resolving traffic issues in the city, saying the job opportunities and economic activities would also be enhanced due to development schemes.