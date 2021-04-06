UrduPoint.com
Development Work At Sector I-15 In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:43 PM

Development work at sector I-15 in full swing

The development work in Sector I-15 and its Sub-Sectors 1,3 and 4 is in full swing by Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration as earthwork of the sector has been completed while three culverts are also in the final stages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The development work in Sector I-15 and its Sub-Sectors 1,3 and 4 is in full swing by Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration as earthwork of the sector has been completed while three culverts are also in the final stages.

The work has been started on roads, bridges, underground and overhead tanks of the said sector, said a press release issued in Tuesday.

Moreover, the work of subways of roads is also being expedited. The development work has been started in sub-sector I-15/1 only a few days ago, however, 20 percent development work has been completed in the said sub-sector.

However, 45 percent development work has been completed in sub-sector I-15/3, while the remaining development work in the said sector is also in progress.

The said sub-sector is being developed at a cost of Rs 866.2 million, while work on road infrastructure is also continued.

The work will be completed in the next few months and soon after other services will be launched in the sector.

