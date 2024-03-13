DG CAA to hold E-Kacheri to resolves issues of passengers at airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Flt Lt (R) Khaqan Murtaza on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold an E-Kacheri to resolve issues of passengers at airports in Pakistan.

DG Khaqan Murtaza will be available online on Thursday from 10:30 am to address the complaints of passengers.

According to the statement, this virtual event will be streamed live on the Facebook page of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Participants who wish to raise complaints during the E-Kacheri were asked to provide their name, mobile number, email address, and the name of the airport in the comment section. It is encouraged to include as much detail as possible regarding the complaint.

Alternatively, complaints can be sent via email to [email protected], accompanied by any supporting documents for proper resolution.