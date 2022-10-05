DG health reviews health facilities being provided to flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Director General Health Sindh Dr. Juman Bahuto on Wednesday reiterated his commitment that all possible health facilities would be provided to the flood victims until their complete rehabilitation.

He said this during a meeting held at his office to review the health facilities being provided to the flood victims, in which representatives of WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, Agha Khan University, Al Khidmat and other organizations also participated.

In the meeting, future strategy was made while reviewing the facilities provided to the flood victims.

On this occasion, Dr. Juman appreciated the efforts 9f the stakeholders in providing medical facilities to the flood victims and said that a weekly meeting would be held in this regard on Wednesday to review the situation.