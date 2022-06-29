UrduPoint.com

DG Human Rights Met With Labor Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Director General (DG) Human Rights, Anila Durrani on Wednesday met with Provincial Minister for Labour, Shoukat Yousafzai and discussed matters relating to human rights

Deputy Director Human Rights, Maqsood Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Provincial minister said that the government has completed legislation to take action against those found guilty of human rights violation. He said that amendments have been made in existing laws to punish violators.

He said that coal miners were being registered for the first time and added that it would help providing facilities to mine workers of the province that are employed in coal mines.

