DG Khan, Muzaffargarh To Have Water Treatment Plants Under ADB Funded Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh districts would have water treatment plants installed to turn sewerage water into clean water besides other modern urban facilities to support civic life the way it thrives in big cities under a mega initiative to improve municipal services with the assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Presiding over a meeting to discuss the ADB-funded projects for improvement in municipal services across DG Khan division, commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Wednesday that planning was underway to meet the requirements of people for the next two decades and DG Khan and Muzaffargarh districts have been selected to undergo development in the first phase.

Projects would be designed and executed keeping in view the requirements of life in cities and in rural areas, commissioner said adding that proposals should be sought from stakeholders and actionable suggestions be incorporated in the master planning for the two districts with special focus on road infrastructure, housing colonies besides other development initiatives.

Urban Unit officials and consultants of different departments gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.

