DG Levies Force Balochistan arrives in Kohlu on two Day visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Levies Force Balochistan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani arrived in Kohlu on a two-day visit on Wednesday.

The DG Levies will visit the Levies Force Stations and Check Posts in different areas of the district to review the performance of the Levies Force while also listening to the problems of the Levies personnel during a meeting at the Levies Line in order to address problems of the Levies Force for the uplifting capacity of Levies Force for maintaining durable peace.

He was received by Rasaldar Major Shair Muhammad in the Kohlu area.