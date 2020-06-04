UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Levies Force Balochistan Arrives In Kohlu On Two Day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:42 AM

DG Levies Force Balochistan arrives in Kohlu on two Day visit

Director General (DG) Levies Force Balochistan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani arrived in Kohlu on a two-day visit on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Levies Force Balochistan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani arrived in Kohlu on a two-day visit on Wednesday.

The DG Levies will visit the Levies Force Stations and Check Posts in different areas of the district to review the performance of the Levies Force while also listening to the problems of the Levies personnel during a meeting at the Levies Line in order to address problems of the Levies Force for the uplifting capacity of Levies Force for maintaining durable peace.

He was received by Rasaldar Major Shair Muhammad in the Kohlu area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Visit Kohlu

Recent Stories

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

46 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

France, Algeria pledge to relaunch relations after ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.