DG MDA For Completion Of Command & Control Centre Till Dec

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem Monday directed the officers concerned to complete development work of Command and Control Centre till December.

During his visit of the development project here, he snubbed contractor over low pace on construction work and warned him to complete project within the given time otherwise strict action would be taken against him.

He also directed contractor to increase labour capacity and complete three flours of the building with in the given time.

He also asked officers to start work on tiles and installation of electrical equipment.

The DG MDA added that he himself would monitor progress of development work every week and said that no negligence would be tolerated.

He directed Director Engineering Ghulam Nabi to submit daily base progress report to him. He said that South Punjab secretariat was going to be shifted in the control and command building in next two months.

