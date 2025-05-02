DG pest warning inspects mango, cotton fields

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Director General (DG) Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Punjab Dr Amir Rasool Friday paid visits to mango and early-sown cotton fields in Multan and Khanewal to assess the current pest situation.

He also met farmers during the visit and observed mango hopper infestations, which he found below the economic threshold level.

Dr Rasool advised farmers to use specific pesticides, such as Bifenithrin, Lambda-cyhalothrin, or Dinotefuran, mixed with water. Timely application would safeguard flowers and buds, ultimately enhancing yields.

Regarding cotton crops, Dr. Rasool emphasized the importance of timely weed control, proper sowing practices

and adequate irrigation

He stressed the need for monitoring pest populations and taking prompt action to prevent damage.

Dr Rasool's visit underscored the significance of integrated pest management and sustainable agricultural practices. By adopting these strategies, farmers can optimize crop yields and contribute to the region's agricultural prosperity, agriculture spokesman said in a statement.