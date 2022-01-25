DG Rangers visits Kutiyana Memon Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Tuesday visited Kutiyana Memon Hospital.

On the occasion Chairman Kutiyana Memon Hospital Ahmed Chinoy, Vice Chairman Saleem Rumi, renowned social leader Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and officials of Kutiyana Supreme Council received DG Rangers, said a news release.

DG Rangers visited various sections of the hospital and expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said we all have to play our role for the humanity and welfare of society.

He appreciated the services of Memon community in health, education and other sectors of life.

Chairman Ahmed Chinoy appreciated the services of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in maintaining law and order in Karachi.