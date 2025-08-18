DG Safe City Reviews Performance Of One Info, Taxi Verification Apps
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Director General Safe City Islamabad Shakir Hussain Dawar on Monday reviewed in detail the performance of the technology-based One Info and Taxi Verification mobile applications, developed under the Safe City Project to enhance public safety and provide secure services to citizens
An official told APP that senior officers briefed the DG on the different categories of calls, reports, and informational messages received through the One Info app. These included complaints directly related to public safety, civic issues, and suspicious activities.
Shakir Hussain Dawar directed officers that such citizen reports must not be confined merely to record-keeping but should be followed by effective and lawful action to strengthen public trust in the police. “The true impact of modern technology will only be realized when every call and complaint is treated seriously and timely action is taken for public welfare and protection,” he said.
The DG Shakir also reviewed the performance report of the Taxi Verification app, appreciating its utility in ensuring safe travel for citizens. He instructed that public feedback must be incorporated to further improve the app’s effectiveness, enabling more people to benefit from the service.
He further directed the officers to launch awareness campaigns so that a maximum number of citizens could make use of these applications. “Safe City Islamabad is making every possible effort to ensure law and order in the Federal capital by utilizing modern technology to provide citizens with a safe and secure environment,” Shakir added.
