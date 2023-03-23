KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Thursday visited the mausoleum of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay him homage on the occasion of Pakistan Day here.

The DG Rangers laid wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

He also marked his impressions in the visitor's book.