DG Sindh Rangers Visits Quaid's Mausoleum On Pakistan Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Thursday visited the mausoleum of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay him homage on the occasion of Pakistan Day here.
The DG Rangers laid wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.
He also marked his impressions in the visitor's book.