Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal has paid a special visit to the District Hospital Kotli.

During the visit, he met with civilians injured in recent unprovoked firing and aggression by Indian forces amid escalating Pakistan-India tensions.

The minister expressed concern over the injuries sustained by innocent civilians, including several children, due to shelling by the defeated Indian forces.

He expressed with sorrow that one of the injured children had lost his brother in the attack.

The visit was carried out under the special directives of the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff.

Minister Kamal inquired after the well-being of the injured and praised the resilience of the victims and their families.

“The government stands shoulder to shoulder with the injured citizens. All those wounded will receive the best medical facilities and their treatment will be fully covered by the government,” he stated.

“Once again, our nation has demonstrated unparalleled courage, compassion, and sacrifice. Rising above political differences, the entire country is united in the defense of the homeland,” he added

Minister Kamal also emphasized Pakistan’s renewed global recognition in the face of adversity. “In this time of grief, we stand firmly with the affected families and pray to the Almighty to grant patience and strength to the families of the martyrs.”