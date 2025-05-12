Kamal Inquires After Injured Civilians In Kotli Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:06 PM
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal has paid a special visit to the District Hospital Kotli
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal has paid a special visit to the District Hospital Kotli.
During the visit, he met with civilians injured in recent unprovoked firing and aggression by Indian forces amid escalating Pakistan-India tensions.
The minister expressed concern over the injuries sustained by innocent civilians, including several children, due to shelling by the defeated Indian forces.
He expressed with sorrow that one of the injured children had lost his brother in the attack.
The visit was carried out under the special directives of the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff.
Minister Kamal inquired after the well-being of the injured and praised the resilience of the victims and their families.
“The government stands shoulder to shoulder with the injured citizens. All those wounded will receive the best medical facilities and their treatment will be fully covered by the government,” he stated.
“Once again, our nation has demonstrated unparalleled courage, compassion, and sacrifice. Rising above political differences, the entire country is united in the defense of the homeland,” he added
Minister Kamal also emphasized Pakistan’s renewed global recognition in the face of adversity. “In this time of grief, we stand firmly with the affected families and pray to the Almighty to grant patience and strength to the families of the martyrs.”
Recent Stories
Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve education quality
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visits fo ..
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’
Ahsan directs ministries to prepare business plans for achieving $60 bln export ..
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentenc ..
Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society13 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced7 minutes ago
-
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case7 minutes ago
-
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital7 minutes ago
-
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar7 minutes ago
-
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur7 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’17 minutes ago
-
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told18 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system in seven districts23 minutes ago
-
Hearing in protest, vandalism cases against PTI founder adjouned till June 1615 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders named in October protest case, charges likely in next hearing15 minutes ago