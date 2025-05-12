Open Menu

432 Schools, Colleges Operating In ICT Under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:06 PM

432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar

The National Assembly was informed on Monday that a total of 432 schools and colleges are functioning in Islamabad under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The National Assembly was informed on Monday that a total of 432 schools and colleges are functioning in Islamabad under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

During the question hour session, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Farah Naz Akbar revealed that 149 educational institutions are located in urban areas, while 283 are situated in rural parts of the capital.

He further stated that there are 46 universities operating across the country under the jurisdiction of the federal government. Of these, 31 are public sector universities and 15 are in the private sector.

According to the her, these institutions play a vital role in providing quality education and expanding access to higher learning. Members of the assembly also raised questions regarding the facilities and overall performance of these educational institutions.

