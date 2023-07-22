Diabetes Centre, PBM sign MOU to combat diabetes

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

The Diabetes Centre (TDC) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to tackle the issue of diabetes together

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ):The Diabetes Centre (TDC) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to tackle the issue of diabetes together.

A formal ceremony was held to mark this partnership, attended by representatives from both organizations, including MD Aamir Fida Paracha and Dr Javed Iqbal from PBM, said a press release on Saturday.

During the event, TDC warmly welcomed the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal team and discussed various aspects of their collaboration to combat diabetes effectively.

MD Amir Fida Paracha from Bait ul Mal expressed strong belief in the alignment of TDC's services with Baitul Mal's goals, pledging full support and cooperation.

Chairman Dr Asjad Hameed emphasized the significance of national institutions' support in the essential duty of controlling diabetes.

The partnership through the MOU is vital to TDC's long-term agenda of collaborating with other companies and institutions for comprehensive diabetes healthcare.

CEO Meesaq Arif reiterated how the MoU perfectly fits into their long-term agenda, aiming to collaborate with various entities for holistic diabetes healthcare.

During the ceremony, Brigadier Retired Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan highlighted the importance of patient registration and treatment procedures at TDC for diabetic patients.

The signing of the MoU was then carried out, with MD Aamir Fida Paracha signing on behalf of Baitul Mal, and TDC being represented by Chairman Dr Asjad Hameed and CEO Meesaq Arif.

They expressed their gratitude to all the distinguished guests who graced the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan