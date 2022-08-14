Diamond Jubilee celebrations culminate with fireworks at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Diamond Jubilee celebrations organized by the National Assembly (NA) in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan culminated with fireworks at the Parliament House on Saturday night.

According to the details, the celebrations were started from August 10 in which several functions were planned by the NA Secretariat to commemorate the event in a befitting manner.

August 11, carried a unique significance in the parliamentary history since the inaugural session of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was held on this day before the transfer of power from the British rule to Pakistan from August 11 to 14, 1947.

The theme of the celebrations was "Mera Parliman Rahbar-i-Taraqqi-o-Kamal". The celebrations commenced on August 10, with the inauguration of a three -day photographs exhibition with the theme "Tarjuman-i-Mazi Shan-i-Hal".

A minorities' convention was held on August 11, on the eve of the 'National Minorities Day' to acknowledge the services of minority communities in the development of Pakistan.

A mega parliamentary convention was held on August 13, with the theme of "Sayah-i-Khuda-i-Zuljalal". This convention signified the importance of continuity of democratic system in the country.

The sitting and former parliamentarians attended the convention. The Diamond jubilee memorial medals titled "Parliament at 75" were conferred on prominent parliamentarians.

On this occasion, the Parliament House building was illuminated and giving a fascinating-look to the beholders.