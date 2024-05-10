DIG Hazara Emphasizes Round-the-clock Vigilance For Completion Of DHPP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan reiterated the critical importance of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP) for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, affirming their unwavering commitment to its success. He expressed these views during his visit to the DHPP here Friday
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan reiterated the critical importance of the Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP) for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, affirming their unwavering commitment to its success. He expressed these views during his visit to the DHPP here Friday.
Tahir Ayub Khan conducted a comprehensive assessment of the security situation at DHPP and a nearby Chinese camp, he also held a meeting with police officials, dam security personnel and Chinese authorities regarding security matters. Later on, the DIG also convened a meeting with local political leaders, scholars, and community members to deliberate on peace-building efforts and strategies to enhance police effectiveness.
DIG Tahir Ayub Khan along with District Police Officer Kohistan, Mukhtiar Ahmed visited the sites of Dasu Hydro Power Project and the Chinese camp to evaluate security arrangements and address existing challenges.
The WAPDA officials and other stakeholders gave a detailed briefing regarding the security apparatus in place. Emphasizing the significance of the Dasu Dam project, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan underscored the relentless efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to thwart any attempts by adversaries to disrupt the project or sow discord between Pakistan and China.
Acknowledging the cooperation extended during his visit, the DIG chaired a meeting with local police officers, during which DPO Kohistan Mukhtiar Ahmed briefed on project developments, Chinese security concerns and ongoing police operations. Strict directives were issued to ensure rigorous security measures, including record-keeping at police checkpoints and intensified surveillance in the vicinity of the dam and the Chinese camp. The activation of the District Security Branch and swift action on intelligence inputs were also emphasized.
Engaging with community leaders and intellectuals, he reiterated the community's commitment to peace and collaboration with law enforcement agencies. He urged stakeholders to remain vigilant against hostile elements and pledged to address concerns raised during the discussions.
Commending the exemplary performance of Kohistan Police officers, the DIG announced cash awards for outstanding personnel.
Recent Stories
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar
Teenager drowns in canal
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua3 minutes ago
-
PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector5 minutes ago
-
Teenager drowns in canal19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saudi Arabia19 minutes ago
-
RTO teams visit city, cantt areas to encourage retailers to register for ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme19 minutes ago
-
Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz24 minutes ago
-
Commandant Frontier Constabulary calls on Governor KP19 minutes ago
-
LHC denies bail to accused who attacked and injured policemen19 minutes ago
-
CPO awards cash prizes, certificates to cops for smashing five gangs of criminals3 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar eulogizes hockey team players as ‘national heroes'3 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Foundation organises Naunehal Assembly3 minutes ago