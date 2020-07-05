UrduPoint.com
DIG Operations Reviews Security Of Mosques, Imambargahs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

DIG Operations reviews security of Mosques, Imambargahs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan on Sunday visited different areas in the city and reviewed the security arrangements of Mosques and Imambargahs.

According to official sources here, SP Model Town Ejaz Rashid and SP Iqbal Town briefed the DIG about the security of the Mosques and Imambargahs of their respective areas.

The DIG Operations also met the organizers of the Mosques and Imambargahs.

Organizers expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made by the police.

Ashfaq Khan issued special directions to the police officers and jawans deputed on the security of worship places.

He further said that police personnel should stay vigilant whereas snipers should keep an eye on all movements in the surroundings of the worship places.

The DIG Operations said that Police Response Teams and Dolphin Squads should increase their patrolling in surroundings of Mosques and Imambargahs.

