DIG South, SSP Investigation South Visit PTS School Garden

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), South Dr. Farrukh Raza visited Police Training School Garden here on Thursday

Inspector Ziaullah briefed the DIG South during the visit, where he was also told about the four special rooms established in the school for investigation, said a spokesperson to the DIG South.

They were briefed that four special rooms including identification room, statement room, interrogation room and waiting room have been set up at the PTS for the Investigation Police.

Later, the DIG South visited the entire school and expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness and discipline.

He said that a meeting with the governing body of the school would be held soon so that the school could be run smoothly.

Referring to the investigation rooms, the DIG South said that these rooms have been set up to modernize and secure the investigation and to facilitate court proceedings.

