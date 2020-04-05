DIG South takes notice of police act

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Sharjeel Kharal on Sunday took notice of a report circulating on the social media that the Eid Gah Police took items from a push-cart and stuffed the same into a police mobile.

According to a communique here, the DIG taking notice of the incident directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City for an investigation into the matter and to present him a report.