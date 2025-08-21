DIG Sukkur appreciates ASPs for their services

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, on Thursday, appreciated ASP (UT) Khairpur, Muhammad Nauman, and ASP (UT) Ghotki, Captain (R) Abdul Wahab Amir, for their outstanding role in organizing the Pakistan Police Martyrs Day celebrations on August 4.

The DIG presented appreciation letters to the ASPs, commending their efforts in paying tribute to the martyrs of Sindh Police and their families. He also appreciated their services in connection with the security arrangements for the Independence Day ceremony held at Sukkur Stadium on August 14.