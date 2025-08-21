Pakistan-Romania Business Council meets with Engineer Amir Muqam to enhance bilateral trade

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC), on Thursday met with Engineer Amir Muqam, Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and States & Frontier Regions aiming to strengthen bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Romania

The meeting members led by Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO Pakistan Romania Business Council, and Asad ur Rehman Khan, Group MD of Oceanic Group.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities for trade enhancement and economic cooperation between the two nations and expressed their commitment to fostering a robust business relationship and identifying areas of mutual interest.

In addition to trade discussions, the PRBC officials also pledged to engage the business community in contributing to the relief efforts for the recent flood-affected areas in KPK and the Northern areas.

The council will work to mobilize resources and support to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the disaster.

"We are committed to not only enhancing trade ties between Pakistan and Romania but also to giving back to our communities in need. We will work tirelessly to mobilize support for the flood-affected areas," said Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO Pakistan Romania Business Council.

The meeting marked a significant step towards enhancing Pakistan-Romania relations and promoting economic cooperation between the two countries.