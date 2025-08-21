Tarbela Dam Attains Maximum Conservation Level Of 1550 Feet
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Tarbela Dam reached its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet above mean sea level on Thursday, with 5.728 million-acre feet live water storage in the reservoir.
Filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum conservation level is a good sign for irrigated agriculture and hydel generation in the country, said a press release.
Tarbela Dam has been playing a key role for socio-economic development in Pakistan for the last 50 years by providing water for agriculture at the time when it is needed, controlling floods and generating low-cost hydel electricity.
The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages is as under:
Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 268300 cusecs and Outflows 238900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 44600 cusecs and Outflows 44600 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 258100 cusecs and Outflows 258100, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 38600 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 67600 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs.
Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 325800 cusecs and Outflows 319400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 403500 cusecs and Outflows 351600 cusecs, Taunsa: 485000 Inflows cusecs and Outflows 479700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 439100 cusecs and Outflows 417700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 363500 cusecs and Outflows 315400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 129200 cusecs and Outflows 125800 cusecs, Trimmu: Inflows 79400 cusecs and Outflows 68300 Panjnad: Inflows 70500 cusecs and Outflows 56300 cusecs.
Reservoirs (Level and Storage):
Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 5.728 MAF.
Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1217.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 5.423 MAF.
Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.094 MAF.
