DIG visits Mozang PS, inspects CCTV cameras

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Wednesday visited Mozang Police Station and reviewed functioning of CCTV cameras.

SP Civil Lines Division Dost Muhammad, SHO Mozang Muhammad Tariq and other officers were also present.

The DIG also visited lockup, front desk and other sections of the police station besides checking attendance of the staff and record of the reporting room along with cleanliness of the PS.

Later, the DIG planted a sapling in the compound of police station.