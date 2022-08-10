UrduPoint.com

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme To Be Launched Soon: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be launched soon: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Wednesday said the work on Pakistan Digital City Haripur and Nano Degree Programme had been completed and would be launched very soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Wednesday said the work on Pakistan Digital City Haripur and Nano Degree Programme had been completed and would be launched very soon.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss and review progress on departmental projects being launched by Information Technology Department KP.

Secretary Information Technology (IT), Mateeullah Jan, Managing Director KP IT board and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Atif Khan said that dream of Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be materialized after completion of various IT projects.

He said the projects would train the young generation and provide trained human resource to IT sector, adding it would create opportunities and strengthen digital economy.

The minister said that citizen facilitation centres would ensure provision of basic facilities to people through one-window operation and also save their time.

On the occasion, the meeting was informed that practical steps have been taken to start Citizen Facilitation Centre, Digital Skills Program, Special Technology Zone and Science and Technology Museum, Mardan.

More Stories From Pakistan

