DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch Visits Police Station Daulatpur

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch visits Police Station Daulatpur

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Irfan Ali Baloch visited Police Station Daulatpur,he was received by SDPO Syed Sikandar Ali Shah.

DIG Baloch went round different sections of the Police Station Building including the office of Station House Officer, Head Muharir, Property Room and Police Lock Up.

He admired the efficiency of staff on maintaining and cleaning of police weapons and building of the Police station. DIG directed SDPO to adopt all available resources in keeping the crimes under control.

DIG also admired the working of police staff and officials in arresting dacoit gangs working on National Highway in the police station jurisdiction and recovery of weapons and looted material and trucks from their custody.

