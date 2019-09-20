UrduPoint.com
Dilapidated Roads In Loralai Pose Threat To Commuters' Lives

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:07 PM

Dilapidated roads in Loralai pose threat to commuters' lives

The dilapidated roads of Loralai were posing serious threat to the lives of commuters, seeking urgent attention of the quarters concerned for its repair

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The dilapidated roads of Loralai were posing serious threat to the lives of commuters, seeking urgent attention of the quarters concerned for its repair.

The commuters who have complained time and again to the authorities concerned said that their complaints seems to be falling on deaf ears as no action has been taken till the day.

Baz Gul Kakar sharing his experiences of traffic blockages in Loaralai, said that the people of area were facing worst traffic congestions in the areas.

Hamaoun Utmankhail said the government should take measures to rectify the dilapidated condition of roads and resolve the problems in the district on priority.

He also sought the action against encroachments as illegal occupation of roads by the shopkeepers and showroom owners was also an issue that should be resolved immediately as it only required a will instead of funds.

Najeeb Dummer, a resident of Sinjavi, said that traveling from Sinjavi to Loralai or vice versa was a hectic exercise due to road's poor condition. He said in emergency cases it was difficult to shift patients to Loralai and the condition of patient worsened during journey.

Contrary to the situation, the Balochistan government's representative told APP that the huge development funds had been allocated for the first time in the history to redress the public issues.

Keeping in view the public demand, he said the projects aimed at the development of roads would be initiated soon.

"With the completion of the development projects, there will be no complaint regarding poor road traffic system," he added.

