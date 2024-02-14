Dilawar Khan Given Additional Charge Of ADG FDA
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 06:19 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry has assigned the additional charge of Additional Director General FDA to Director State Management-I Dilawar Khan Chadhar.
According to a notification issued here Wednesday, he will also serve as Additional Director General FDA in addition to his current post, while Junaid Hasan Manj will continue to work as Director State Management-II.
Additional Director General Dilawar Khan Chadhar has taken over the charge with immediate effect.
