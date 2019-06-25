Directives issue to Drug Inspector to address pharmacists problems

(@imziishan)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Drug Control Pharmacy Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan here on Tuesday expressed that the special directives has been issued to Drug Inspectors to redress the problems of pharmacists.

He said that Pharmacy directorate has been established to provide low price medicine across the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

The special authorities have been given to all drug inspectors those were appointed at all district divisions headquarters to improve the performance of drug inspectors and checking process.

He emphasizes on the true implementation of Drug Act and asked to all druggists to keep the medicine in required temperature.

Protect the medicine from heat and don't sale any medicine without prescription of concerned doctors and avoid to collect extra money from customers.

Provincial Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Chemist and Drug Association Latifur Rehman Khan also attended the meeting.

