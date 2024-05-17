Open Menu

Director Foreign Service Institute Of Ghana Calls On Foreign Secretary

Published May 17, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Coordinating Director of the Foreign Service Institute of Ghana, Ambassador Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting they discussed the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Ghana and explored collaborative opportunities between the diplomatic training institutes of the two countries.

