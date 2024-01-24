- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends Sunridge Foods for Fortification & Exemplary Food ..
Director General Of Sindh Food Authority Commends Sunridge Foods For Fortification & Exemplary Food Safety Practices
Ijaz Ahmad Published January 24, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Agha Fakhar Hussain, the Director General of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), and his team carried out a thorough assessment of food processing facilities during their visit to Sunridge Flour Mill and Unity Foods Edible Oil Refinery at Port Qasim. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate and applaud the hygiene, safety, and quality standards implemented by these leading entities in the food industry
Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) : Agha Fakhar Hussain, the Director General of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), and his team carried out a thorough assessment of food processing facilities during their visit to Sunridge Flour Mill and Unity Foods Edible Oil Refinery at Port Qasim. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate and applaud the hygiene, safety, and quality standards implemented by these leading entities in the food industry.
Mr. Hussain, DG Sindh Food Authority, praised Sunridge Flour Mill for its outstanding commitment to hygiene policies and stringent food safety measures. He expressed, "The impressive hygiene standards and food safety measures observed at Sunridge deserve recognition. We aim to raise awareness about the adoption of such rigorous hygiene practices and food safety measures among industries in Sindh."
The Director General and his team toured the processing units and lab facilities, where they observed an impressive 35-point quality checks for every batch of production.
This meticulous attention to detail ensures that the purity of food is maintained at the highest standards. The visit included discussions with the administration and technical personnel, aiming to understand and appreciate the innovative approaches employed by Sunridge Foods in ensuring food safety.
Mr. Hussain underscored the importance of highlighting such exemplary practices for other food businesses. He expressed, "Following our visit to Sunridge, we aim to use their example to inspire and guide other food businesses and industries, showcasing Sunridge as a model to follow."
The Director General looks forward to fostering a continued connection with Sunridge Foods, expecting them to not only maintain their current standards but also lead in adopting new innovations and rules for the entire industry.
The visit exemplifies Sunridge Foods' dedication to providing fortified products and upholding the utmost standards of food safety and hygiene, in alignment with international standards.
Recent Stories
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA35 minutes ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa39 minutes ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP39 minutes ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan39 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights39 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog44 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas44 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him44 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria44 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur44 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals47 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister47 minutes ago