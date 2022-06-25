Dist admin issues alert to departments for possible low level flood in river Chenab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has issued alert to all concerned departments on the possible low level flood warning in the Chenab river by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Emergency service Rescue 1122 has set up campuses and the education department has alerted all the schools along the river.

Talking to media, Deputy District Education Officer Shahid Sial said that as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and CEO Education, all the schools located on the banks of Chenab river across the district have been alerted and all record of these schools and goods also been shifted to safer places.

He said that flood relief camps have been set up in the schools of the education department which are located at safer places in collaboration with Rescue 1122. He said that education department in collaboration with Rescue 1122 would work to provide relief to masses.