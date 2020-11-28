UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Seals Marriage Hall, Registers Cases Against Owners

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:55 PM

Dist admin seals marriage hall, registers cases against owners

The district administration sealed one marriage hall while cases have been registered against owners of other nine halls on charge of violation of coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed one marriage hall while cases have been registered against owners of other nine halls on charge of violation of coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari during checking of marriage halls found five marriage halls involved in violating of coronavirus SOPs.

These halls include-- Koh-e-Toor marquee and Paradise Marriage Hall at Daewoo Road, Royalton Marriage Hall, Zoom Marquee and Cottage Marriage Hall at Canal Road.

Therefore, cases had been registered against owners and managers of these halls as these halls were also violating one-dish act.

Meanwhile, AC (Sadar) Umar Maqbool also sealed one marriage hall and arrested four persons from the spot on charge of violating coronavirus SOPs and one dish act.

The AC (Sadar) also got cases registered against owners and managers of four marriage halls including Sherton Marriage Hall at Canal Road, Lyallpur Garson Marqueeat Gattwala, etc.

Further action was under progress, spokesman added.

